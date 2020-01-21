LIVE Video: Impeachment trial of President Trump resumes in Senate
Missouri lawmakers spar over how to handle spike in violence

Posted 7:27 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 07:26PM, January 21, 2020

Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri lawmaker pitching a tough-on-crime bill Tuesday directed blame for a surge in violence in the state’s biggest cities at factors including the sometimes violent protests in Ferguson and St. Louis’ prosecutor, the city’s first black circuit attorney. That spurred a black Democratic senator from the city to call out her Republican colleague for looking at the issue of crime through the perspective of a “privileged” white man. The dispute highlights a divide among lawmakers over how to address an uptick in violence in the state’s biggest cities.

