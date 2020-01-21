LIVE Video: Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump begins
New musical celebrates the life and legacy of Donna Summer

ST. LOUIS - Donna Summer was a girl from Boston who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and an inspiration to a generation. "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" is playing now at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Castmember John Gardnier joins Fox 2 to discuss the production, now playing through January 26.

