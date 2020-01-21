× Normandy H.S. student taken into custody for bringing stolen gun school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A student at Normandy High School was taken into custody Tuesday morning for bringing a gun to school.

17-year-old Christian Lee Fredrick is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Police say he had a concealed firearm on campus that was stolen from the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department.

An investigation is underway to determine why the gun was brought to school and how Fredrick got it.

He’s currently being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $75,000 cash-only bond.