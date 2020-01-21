Rain and snow mix expected for St. Louis later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Another cold start in the teens, but wind chills are less of a factor. Light winds turn southerly and that means a bit of a warm-up for us Tuesday. Sunny with highs in the 30°s. Increasing clouds tonight, lows in the 20°s.

Those clouds are a sign that another end of the week storm is moving our way. Still, lots of questions because temperatures are borderline. Cloudy during the day Wednesday. Rain or a rain/snow mix moves in during or after the evening commute then changes to all snow overnight.

Rain mixing with snow again Thursday with another back to snow Thursday night. This storm lingers Friday before pulling away. Some minor snow accumulations will be possible.

