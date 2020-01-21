Store owner attacks media members after being confronted about lewd video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. – A California store owner accused of a lewd act attacked members of the media in front of his shop Monday afternoon, according to KSWB.

La Mesa police are investigating allegations against Peter Carzis, longtime owner of Peter's Men's Apparel in the 8200 block of La Mesa Boulevard. A video posted on social media sparked an investigation into a possible lewd act in public charge.

"La Mesa PD is aware of the video posted on the La Mesa Happenings group and will be following up with any potential victims," the police department said in a tweet Sunday night.

When approached by local news media outside his storefront in the early afternoon, Carzis pushed and shouted obscenities at several reporters and photographers. Carzis then went inside the store and locked himself inside. A "closed" sign was displayed on the door.

Police were still searching for him Monday evening.