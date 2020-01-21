Tim’s Travels: 9th Annual Alton Restaurant Week features 25 local restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - Tim Ezell is on the hunt for some winter comfort food and he found over 25 spots!

During the 9th Annual Alton Restaurant, 25 restaurants in Alton, Godfrey, Grafton, East Alton, and Bethalto will showcase their best winter comfort food during Alton Restaurant with $10 lunch specials and $25 dinner specials.

Now until January 26, enjoy secret-recipe fried chicken, mouth-wateringly tender pepperoni steaks, whiskey steakburgers, juicy pork steaks, filet mignon, fish, pasta, pizza and more delectable delights from any of the participating restaurants.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, visit www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com