WELDON SPRING, Mo. - St. Louis area`s first residential treatment center for substance treatment opened last month at CenterPointe Hospital in Weldon Spring, Missouri. True You Recovery is for members of the LGBTQ+ community to access substance use treatment.

Therapist Scott S. Heuer, MEd., PLPC joined Fox 2 to discuss True You Recovery and their comprehensive substance use treatment curriculum.

For more information visit: www.centerpointehospital.com