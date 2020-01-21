× Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in the head

ST. LOUIS – A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times overnight in north St. Louis.

Police responded to a service call just after 11:00 p.m. on St. Ferdinand Avenue near North Newstead Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old female shot twice in the head.

We are told she was unresponsive when she was taken to an area hospital. Police said they did not know her condition Tuesday morning.

No additional details are available at this time.