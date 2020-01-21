You Paid For It: Bi-State CEO discusses allegation of conflict of interest over bail out of Loop Trolley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis catches up with Bi-State President/CEO Taulby Roach to question him about accusations of conflict of interest.

Roach denied having any conflict in his negotiations over the Delmar Loop Trolley.

Roach is advocating bailing out the Loop Trolley that's stopped running because of money woes and because of low ridership.

But some Bi-State Commissioners didn't learn until a recent meet that the CEO not only runs Bi-State but he also sits on the Loop Trolley Board of Directors.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page are also on the Trolley Board and have advocated saving it.

CEO Roach says he recuses himself when it comes to voting on issues involving the Trolley. He also says he's checked with lawyers and they've given him the all-clear.

But St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas says he doesn't like the looks of this deal where Taulby Roach is wearing two hats, one as head of Bi-State and the other as a board member of the Loop Trolley.

He says it looks like a conflict of interest.

Roach had a new announcement about his new plan for the Loop Trolley.

His first plan called for Bi-State to take over, own and run the Loop Trolley.

Now he says Bi-State would just manage the trolley for 4 years.

Bi-State Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox who didn't like the first plan texted Elliott tonight saying he didn't like the second one either.

The Bi-State Board of Directors will meet Friday morning to talk about whether to bail out the Delmar Loop Trolley.