Authorities raid Wellston Market Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. - Local, state, and federal authorities conducted a raid Wednesday afternoon at a north St. Louis County business where a police officer was shot and killed.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative joined members of the Missouri liquor control and federal ATF agents in Wednesday's raid of Wellston Market.

Many people were inside the business at the time of the raid. Some were questioned and several others were arrested.

In June 2019, Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed inside the store while responding to a complaint of a person passing bad checks. The following month, six people were shot outside the business.