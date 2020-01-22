× Cardinals re-sign catcher Matt Wieters

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have signed catcher Matt Wieters to a one-year contract for the upcoming season.

Wieters returns to the Cardinals after joining the club last year. He’d been a free agent after the 2019 season. He appeared in 67 games with 54 starts as a backup for Yadier Molina.

Wieters, 33, hit 11 home runs in 2019 and threw out 8 of 19 attempted base stealers.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Wieters with the fifth overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft. He was voted to the American League All-Star Team four times as an Oriole. He played two seasons with the Washington Nationals in 2017 and 2018.