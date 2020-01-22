Contact 2: Free Chicken Wings? Yes, If the Super Bowl Goes to Overtime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The average annual car insurance premium soared to a record high last year. It came in at close to $1,550, that's up 30% from just eight years earlier. This is according to a study by the insurance comparison website Zebra.

If you've seen your auto insurance climb, you're not alone. More than 60% of Americans have seen a rate increase in the last year. But there are ways you can control your car insurance costs. Consumer Reports outlined some of the steps to take including using direct-writer insurers like USAA or Amica. Once you get a rate quote from them, you can then go to an independent agent to comparison shop.

When it comes to decision time, make sure you choose a top-rated insurer. You want to sign on with an insurer that offers fast, and fair, claim settlements. Consumer Reports offer ratings of insurers to help narrow your search.

See where you can trim costs. Maybe reduce your comprehensive and collision deductibles and don't forget to drive carefully, violations can push your rate up sharply.

Toyota and Honda recall:

Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues. Toyota is recalling 3.4 million cars, 2.9 million of them in the US. The issue is potentially defective equipment intended to protect passengers during a crash. Affected models include some Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon HV lines produced between 2010 and 2019. Honda is recalling 2.7 million cars, that's 2.4 million in the US and 300,000 in Canada. Honda says some Acuras produced between 1996 and 2003 may have dysfunctional Takata airbag inflators. The inflators might have been produced without the "appropriate seals" needed for proper deployment.

Acetaminophen and cancer?

California is looking at classifying a popular painkiller as cancer-causing. Acetaminophen is used to treat mild or moderate pain. It's the active ingredient in many over-the-counter medications like Tylenol. Regulators want to add the drug to the state's Proposition 65 list as a carcinogen. The list highlights chemicals that are known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. Officials point to a state report of studies suggesting a connection between acetaminophen and cancer. California's carcinogen identification committee is taking public comment on the possible move through next Monday. They will then deliberate. If they do decide to add it to the proposition 65 list companies that use the drug will then be required to warn its customers in the state.

Streaming competition:

Netflix says it has a head start on its rivals, as the market for streaming services gets more crowded. The company says it added close to 9 million new subscribers in the last quarter of 2019, beating expectations. It also expects to line up 7 million more by the end of this quarter. But on the downside, its growth in the US and Canada has been sluggish. The numbers were released as competition for streaming services heats up. Netflix is going head-to-head not only with newcomers such as Apple+ and Disney+ but also upcoming competitors like HBO Max and NBC's Peacock.

A wing and a prayer for Super Bowl overtime

With the Super Bowl a week from Sunday, Buffalo Wild Wings is making a side bet with football fans ahead of the biggest game of the year. The chicken wings chain is betting with fans that this year's super bowl will not go into overtime. If it does, it says it will give free wings to everyone in the US and Canada. According to Buffalo Wild Wings, Las Vegas sports betters believe there's a ten-percent chance that the game will go into overtime. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on February 2nd.