Crash on westbound I-44 blocks traffic near Sullivan, Missouri

SULLIVAN, Mo. – All lanes of westbound Interstate 44 were closed Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pick-up truck.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile marker 231. Westbound traffic had to be diverted onto the north service road at the St. Clair exit (Exit 240).

State police said a pick-up was traveling westbound on I-44 and struck the rear of an oversized semi. The semi lost control, went through the median cable barrier, and collided with a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound.

