Give your Valentine a bear hug with the Saint Louis Zoo’s adoption gift package

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Need to give someone a bear hug this Valentine’s Day? The Saint Louis Zoo has an Andean bear adoption package for you.

The River’s Edge is home to the Zoo’s male Andean bear named “Bjorn.” Andean bears. They live in the high, humid forests of the Andes Mountains and in thorn forests along the South American coast. The Saint Louis Zoo is working to save this species from extinction.

The gift includes a plush bear toy, Valentine card from you, personalized adoption certificate, color photo with animal facts, car decal, name on the Zoo Parents Donor Wall and Zoo website for one year, and an invitation to the Zoo Parents Picnic.

The Saint Louis Zoo is asking people purchasing the $50 package to get their orders in by February 1, 2019. That will ensure your recipient will get their gift anywhere in the United States by February 14, 2020. The price includes shipping and handling. Proceeds go directly toward the care and feeding of the animals.

To adopt the Andean bear, order online at stlzoo.org/valentineadoption; call (314) 646-4771.