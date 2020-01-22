Hundreds head to Capitol rotunda for Educational Freedom rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Charter school students, parents, and staffers will head to the Missouri State Capitol on January 22 for a rally leading up to National School Choice Week.

Participants want state lawmakers to expand school choice beyond St. Louis and Kansas City. They want charter schools available for all students.

State senator Jamilah Nasheed along with Rep. Doug Richey, Rep. Michael O'Donnell is expected to speak at the rally.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

