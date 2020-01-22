Matthew Tkachuk visits old school, brother Brady added to All-Star team
It was a big day for the Tkachuk family on Wednesday. Matthew Tkachuk, the Flames All-Star was at his former high school, Chaminade to sign autographs and talk about the upcoming NHL All-Star game on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.
On Wednesday night, the Tkachuk's found out that Matthew's younger brother, Brady will also play in the All-Star game. The second year forward for the Ottawa Senators will replace Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who is out with a wrist injury. So Dad, Keith Tkachuk, the former Blues star player will be in the stands on Saturday night, watching his two sons play in the NHL All-Star game!