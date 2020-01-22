Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Matthew Tkachuk visits old school, brother Brady added to All-Star team

Posted 11:01 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 11:02PM, January 22, 2020

It was a big day for the Tkachuk family on Wednesday. Matthew Tkachuk, the Flames All-Star was at his former high school, Chaminade to sign autographs and talk about the upcoming NHL All-Star game on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

Data pix.
On Wednesday night, the Tkachuk's found out that Matthew's younger brother, Brady will also play in the All-Star game. The second year forward for the Ottawa Senators will replace Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who is out with a wrist injury. So Dad, Keith Tkachuk, the former Blues star player will be in the stands on Saturday night, watching his two sons play in the NHL All-Star game!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.