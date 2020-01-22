Missouri state troopers warn motorist about road conditions ahead of expected winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – As winter weather moves in we’re keeping a close eye on the roads and so are first responders.

As of Wednesday evening, areas in Central Missouri are experiencing snow, changing over to rain and chancing back to snow. As the temperatures drop all of the precipitation is expected to change over to ice, which will cause problems on area roads.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is anticipating an uptick in calls as this system moves through the area. Troopers spent the morning prepping their vehicles much the same way as drivers should.

Filling up on gas, checking their tire pressure, and making sure you have extra layers and safety equipment. Corporal Dallas Thompson says often times accidents in this type of weather happen because drivers go too quickly for the conditions, and if you do find yourself in need of help here`s what he suggests.

“You don`t wanna get your vehicle out yourself or have people stop to help you get out because another car could lose control just like you did and they might hit you. We can utilize the fire departments, who can get us more room to work. MoDOT has their emergency crews out there that can assist us as well,” said corporal Dallas Thompson, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

But first responders face increased danger during winter storm events, this dashcam video from Illinois State Police taken back in November shows a box truck barreling toward a couple as two Illinois State Troopers were assisting them.

One motorist had this warning to drivers, “Slow down. Slow down, don`t drive if you don`t have to, same thing that everybody says,” said Pernell Garner, motorist, and former firefighter.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will have their troopers out on the road through this weather event and can call in for back up if need be.

