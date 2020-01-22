MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss safety project on Natural Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public safety meeting Wednesday, January 22 to discuss upcoming improvements to make Natural Bridge Avenue safer.

According to MoDOT, there have been 18 fatal crashes there since 2012 and 13 involved pedestrians on Natural Bridge in the city of St. Louis.

The proposed improvements include three roundabouts, re-paving, and higher- visibility crosswalks. It is a part of a four-mile "Travel Safe" zone between Goodfellow and Parnell.

The meeting will be held between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. at The Best Place, 5796 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

