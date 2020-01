Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When an orthopedic surgeon determines you need knee replacement surgery due to osteoarthritis, get it before it's too late! Recent studies show 90 percent of eligible candidates wait too long for knee replacement surgery.

Dr. Jeff Whiting from SLUCARE and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital' says that for people with knee pain, the first line of treatment would be injections and non-surgical therapies.