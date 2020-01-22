× Scaled-back plan proposed to save St. Louis streetcar line

ST. LOUIS – The head of the agency that operates the St. Louis area’s mass transit system has presented a scaled-back plan to take over a streetcar line that shut down last month because of financial problems.

The Bi-State Development CEO Taulby Roach told the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday that the Loop Trolley system would use $1.9 million from the unspent balances of previous federal grants to get the moribund trolley back in service and able to sustain itself.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the initial plan was for the agency to manage the system for four years without any new local government subsidies.