A Loop trolley makes its way down Delmar Blvd., during the last day of operation of the failed, 2.2 mile streetcar. The U.S. government paid for about two-thirds of the $51.5 million Loop Trolley, a system running from University City's Delmar Loop to the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis. The system opened in November of 2018 after years of delays. The trolley system says it needs nearly $1 million to keep operating since ridership has been low, but no one has come forward to save the system. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Scaled-back plan proposed to save St. Louis streetcar line
ST. LOUIS – The head of the agency that operates the St. Louis area’s mass transit system has presented a scaled-back plan to take over a streetcar line that shut down last month because of financial problems.
The Bi-State Development CEO Taulby Roach told the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday that the Loop Trolley system would use $1.9 million from the unspent balances of previous federal grants to get the moribund trolley back in service and able to sustain itself.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the initial plan was for the agency to manage the system for four years without any new local government subsidies.