SSM Health Medical Minute – Cardinal Glennon achieves Magnet® designation

Just last month, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital achieved Magnet® recognition following a multi-year application process. The announcement culminated in a live announcement from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC_ to the nursing staff at Cardinal Glennon. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital joins the less than 10% of U.S. hospitals that have the Magnet® designation.

Kathy Donovan is the Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Cardinal Glennon says, “this is a true testament of our continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. To earn Magnet recognition is a great accomplishment and an incredible source of pride for our nurses. This achievement proves our foundation of excellence and values that drive our entire staff to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of the children and families we serve.”

Magnet® designation is the highest national honor possible in nursing excellence. The ANCC distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the fourth hospital in St. Louis overall to achieve Magnet® status.

The ANCC is the nation’s largest and foremost nursing accrediting organization, implemented its Magnet Recognition Program® in 1993.

The ANCC recognized SSM Health Cardinal Glennon for its transformational nursing leadership, emphasis and work within the areas of the patient safety and quality as well as emergency care, and for being a valued partner in efforts with the World Pediatric Project, a non-profit group that helps bring health care to impoverished Caribbean countries.

Research demonstrates that Magnet® recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

• Higher patient satisfaction

• Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

• Higher job satisfaction among nurses

• Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

Magnet® recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

The Magnet® Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization’s nursing excellence. The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care. To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff.

