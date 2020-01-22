St. Louis area doctor admits to pain pill fraud

Posted 10:46 am, January 22, 2020

Opioid pain killer other pills spilled out on table with reflective surface with gradient

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis area doctor has admitted to writing fraudulent prescriptions for pain pills on her own prescription pad and then posing as patients to pick up the drugs at pharmacies.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dr. Angela K. Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Florissant physician also used another doctor’s prescription pad and personal information to write prescriptions.

She could face up to four years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for April.

