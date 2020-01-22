Storm system speeds up, wintry mix expected by evening rush Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A little bit of everything the next few days as several systems come together.

On Wednesday, most of the daylight hours are dry for the St. Louis region. A rain/snow mix arrives late in the day, think middle to end of the evening commute. Some freezing rain and sleet will likely mix in during the evening before it kicks over to all snow this time Thursday. Temperatures are very marginal so it doesn't look like significant accumulations, but it is coming in at night and that may lead to more of the icy mix sticking to elevated roads and untreated roads and sidewalks. This is really going to depend on temperatures in individual areas.

Snow will mix with then change back over to rain on Thursday with another changeover to a mix or to snow Thursday night as temperatures bounce around the 30s. Again borderline temps make accumulations tough to pin down. I do think we see more snow Thursday night than icy mix. More rain and snow around on Friday.

