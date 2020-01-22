Terry Jones, ‘Monty Python’ star, dead at 77

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Actor Terry Jones attends "A Liar's Autobiography" premiere during the 56th BFI London Film Festival at the Empire Leicester Square on October 16, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for BFI)

“Monty Python” star Terry Jones has died aged 77, Britain’s PA Media news agency has reported, citing his agent.

Jones was a member of the much-loved British comedy group and also directed a number of its most popular films, including “Life of Brian.”

In recent years he spoke of issues with his health, including dementia.

