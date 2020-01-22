× Valley Park man charged with burglarizing two South County businesses

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A Valley Park has been charged with burglarizing multiple south St. Louis County businesses last year.

Shawn Overstreet, 48, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary according to a statement from the St. Louis County Police Departement.

Both burglaries were reported overnight on November 4 and continued throughout the morning of November 5 at the Yorkshire Cleaners and the Affton Muffler shop, police said.

Surveillance cameras from Yorkshire Cleaners captured the burglary on video and detectives eventually identified the suspect as Overstreet, who lives in Valley Park.

During the investigation, authorities also located the cash drawer belonging to the Affton Muffler shop in a dumpster outside the shop. Fingerprints lifted from the drawer matched the suspect.

According to police, cell phone records also put the Overstreet in the area of both burglaries at the time they occurred.

Overstreet was charged Wednesday, January 26. His bond was set at $15,000.