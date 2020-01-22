Woofie’s to serve its millionth hot dog this Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. – Woofie’s in Overland owes its success to a northern Illinois neighbor. After all, they’re the St. Louis home of the Chicago-style hot dog. And this local landmark is getting ready to mark a unique occasion.

Since 1977, this orange and yellow hot dog stand has built a following of frank fans.

“Steam bun and the poppy seeds. Everything comes from Chicago. It’s shipped down from Chicago,” said Woofie’s co-owner Mary O’Leary.

And what makes a winning wiener?

“It’s the authentic Chicago hot dog imported from Chicago. We’re about the only place in town you can get the authentic Chicago hot dog,” said co-owner Craig Smith. “And people from Chicago come down and test us and say, ‘Yes it`s the real deal.’”

Woofie’s cook Rennard Bowden says he’s seen people from everywhere in America – well, almost everywhere.

“…All over from the 50 states except Alaska. I haven’t seen anybody from Alaska but from all the 50 states,” he said.

And come Friday afternoon, the curbside service stand will reach a milestone in their 44-year history.

“We’re on the verge of selling our one-millionth hot dog,” Smith said. “And we believe between noon and one o’clock this Friday, someone will walk through the door and be our millionth hot dog purchase.”