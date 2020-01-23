× CBC Guard Caleb Love named a McDonald’s All-American

ST. LOUIS, MO- CBC Guard Caleb Love has been performing on a national stage for most of his senior season, with games in showcase tournaments around the country. He’ll finish his high school career in one of the top all-star competitions in all of high school basketball, with Thursday’s announcement that he’s been named a McDonald’s All-American.

can’t thank God enough! i’m really a burger boy!🙏🏽🍔🍟 pic.twitter.com/WBuTvRh3RZ — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) January 23, 2020

Love, who is averaging 27 points per game, is one of four University of North Carolina recruits named to the team.

Congrats to R.J., Walker, Caleb and Day’Ron on being named to the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ McDonald’s All-American team ➡️ 3rd time in history we’ve had 4️⃣ in the same class 🗣🔥🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/VzZpPoWyh6 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 23, 2020

He’s the first St. Louis area recruit named to the McDonald’s squad since Jayson Tatum in 2016. The game will be held Wednesday April 1 in Houston and will be nationally televised on ESPN2 at 6pm CST.