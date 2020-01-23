× FOX 2’s Betsey Bruce to be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 reporter Betsey Bruce is among the journalists who will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame this summer. Broadcasters Don Hicks and Jim Bohannon will also be inducted on the same night.

Bruce retired after over 45 years of covering St. Louis. She was the first female TV journalist reporting hard news in St. Louis.

This is her bio that appeared on FOX 2’s website:

“Some folks are born curious. I plead guilty to that. A strong sense of curiosity and a commitment to public service have fueled my interest in news reporting. My first assignment was writing stories about my junior high for the Tonawanda (NY) News. After heading west to major in journalism at the University of Missouri, I found my first TV job in St. Louis. Women TV reporters were oddities then, but when I started on the air in 1971, St. Louis audiences kindly accepted my work. KTVI hired me in 1989 to anchor weekend news and cover government consumer stories for Contact 2. Today, my assignments include general news, politics and education stories. From the Flood of ’93 to the Pope’s visit – from presidential nominating conventions to stories of personal adversity and courage – TV news reporting gives me a front-row seat for history in the making!”

Missouri Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame ceremony is on Saturday, June 6 at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.