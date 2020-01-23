Freezing rain, wintry mix overnight, but now more snow in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Borderline temps creating a mix of weather, with ongoing freezing rain Thursday morning.

Main road temperatures are still holding above freezing, but still expect slick spots for the morning commute, especially on side streets, overpasses, and in parking lots. As we head closer to the morning commute snow may mix in. That should kickback to a mix of rain and snow or all rain this afternoon with temperatures climbing just a bit.

Tonight, we see an area of snow that will expand over the St. Louis metro giving us the opportunity to tap into some bands of heavy snow through the night and into Friday. 2"-4" is possible by Friday evening. Isolated spots could see more.