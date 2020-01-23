Gardner’s lawyers hold press conference after traffic stop video released

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner holds a press conference after reports involving police stopping her car came out. Her lawyers want to correct the record by showing new video of the incident.

Gardner has also recently filed a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges a coordinated and racist effort to remove her from office. Gardner accuses the defendants of trying to stop reforms she is making to the criminal justice system.

Gardner has been accused of filing the lawsuit to distract from her own upcoming deposition. The deposition is set for tomorrow.

Did high-powered attorneys trick an alleged lying investigator working for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office? That’s the question facing a St. Louis judge in the wake of last year’s Missouri governor sex scandal. It involves the deposition of the man hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate former Governor Eric Greitens.

William Don Tisaby faces six felony perjury counts in connection with his interview of the former governor’s mistress.