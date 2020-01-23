Granite City women indicted in drug case

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office indicted two Granite City women Thursday in connection with a drug case.

According to Captain Nicholas P. Novacich, Granite City Police Department, investigators received information that a home in the 2500 block of Edwards Street was involved in drug activity.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home and, on January 22, went to the residence and took two people in custody, Novacich said.

Stephanie Bull, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful use of property, and possession of methamphetamine. Her cohort, 37-year-old Brigette Belcher, was charged with unlawful use of property.

Bull was jailed on a $150,000 bond. Belcher’s bond was set at $60,000.