ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Imposters masquerading as trustworthy businesses are finding clever ways to try to steal your identity, social security numbers, and money. Just last year more than 100 phishing scams in the St. Louis area were reported to the Better Business Bureau. Nationwide, nearly 5,000 scams were reported to BBB's Scam Tracker.

To report any scams to BBB Scam Tracker for assistance, go to BBB.org or call 888-996-3887.