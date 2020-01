× Money Saver: Discount Bedding at Khols

ST. LOUIS – It’s a closeout clearance bedding sale at Kohls online.

For a limited time, get between 50-to-70-percent off.

Plus add in a coupon code to get an additional 15-percent off bedding.

There are hundreds of items marked down.

Shipping is free when you spend $75 dollars or look for in-store pickup.

coupon code: home15