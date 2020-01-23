NHL Fan Fair in full swing at Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The four-day 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend begins Thursday across the St. Louis region with events and concerts scheduled to take place before and after the games themselves.

The family-friendly Fan Fair is being held in the newly remodeled Union Station, featuring interactive hockey games, mascots, memorabilia, and a few memorable players.

Fan Fair tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for kids, seniors, college students, and members of the military.

On Saturday and Sunday, tickets are available for $18 for adults and $16 for youth, seniors, college students, and members of the military.