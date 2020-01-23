SIUE gets $105 million in funding for new health science building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville announced plans for a new health science complex on campus. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made the trip from Springfield to Edwardsville on Thursday to say the $105 million state-of-the-art complex will be paid for with state funds.

Funding for this project and another $100 million in improvements within the SIU system is coming from Governor Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois program, a $45 billion plan that was approved by the Illinois legislature to improve infrastructure throughout the state.

“Enrollment was declining year after year,” Pritzker said. “There was no investment in buildings and campuses, where we need to build them up to attract new students.”

When completed, SIUE’s School of Pharmacy and Nursing will be one of the best in the country.

“I know we'll be gone after the building is built but it’s a great investment for future students who want to come to SIUE for health majors,” said Anthony Holshouser, a second-year pharmacy student.

Pritzker said his investment in education and making it more affordable has attracted 10,000 more college students in a year.

“We’re in a nursing shortage at the time. Hopefully, this will help to create jobs for students,” said State Rep. LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis). “This will keep our students in Illinois, which is what we want to do.”