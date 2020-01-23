× Man barricades himself inside Fenton home after shooting

FENTON, Mo. – St. Louis County authorities have been at the scene of a shooting since late Thursday afternoon in an attempt to negotiate with the suspected shooter.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting took place around 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Charity Court in Fenton.

Police arrived at that location to find a woman had been shot. She was transported to a hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The spokesperson said the suspect was still inside the home.

Fox 2’s Blair Ledet is on the scene and says police are telling her to stand back in case shots are fired and that authorities are talking with the suspect.

BREAKING: Authorities say they are in negotiations right now with the suspect. We have been told to stand back in case shots are fired. We can hear authorities communicating with the suspect over a loud speaker. @FOX2now @KPLR11 #stlnews pic.twitter.com/IuME6TNbcn — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) January 24, 2020