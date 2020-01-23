ST. LOUIS – Ever been in this situation? Your shopping or in a public place when you witness a tense moment between a child and caregiver

behaviors can range from ignoring a child, speaking harshly, threatening, rough physical handling or even physically harming a child.

do you get involved or turn a blind eye slu professor of behavioral science nancy weaver has designed a new program that can help bystanders respond by supporting caregivers in stressful moments.

Nancy Weaver, Ph.D., professor of behavioral science in SLU`s College for Public Health and Social Justice

YOU CALL THIS

Support Over Silence For Kids

WHAT PROMPTED YOU TO DEVELOP THIS PROGRAM?

WHAT PROMPTED YOU TO DEVELOP THIS PROGRAM?

TRAINING SESSIONS can contact the program through the website.

WHEN YOU SEE A SITUATION LIKE THIS, WHAT IS HELPFUL AND WHAT ISN`T?

WHAT DO YOU SAY TO PEOPLE WHO ARE HESITANT TO INTERFERE WITH SOMEONE ELSE`S PARENTING OR WHO WORRY THEY WILL MAKE A SITUATION WORSE?

WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE DO IF THEY WITNESS A SITUATION WHERE IS CHILD IS BEING TREATED BADLY?

Think about the acronym KIDS which offers several possible strategies for bystanders.

Keep to yourself or share Kind words.

Intervene Directly.

Distract.

Seek Help.