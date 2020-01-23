Victim files lawsuit against Lyft after she says driver raped her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman has filed a lawsuit against Lyft after she says a driver raped her in 2019. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Larry Ward, 53, is accused of raping the 30-year-old nurse in the backseat of his car after picking her up a few blocks from Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis on June 22, 2019. Ward was arrested in December 2019 in St. Peters.

It is FOX 2's policy not to identify victims of sexual assault. But, Cristen Giangarra spoke to the media, on the record, during a press conference Thursday. She wanted others to hear her story.

According to prosecutors, Ward picked the woman up at 10th and Clark near the Tin Roof Bar after a bachelorette party. A statement from the victim's lawyer says she had been drinking and fell asleep in the vehicle.

The driver deviated from the direct route the victim requested, turned off his rideshare location software without her consent, then got into the back seat and raped her. Prosecutors said she was intoxicated and unable to consent to sex. Then the driver took her back to her destination and dropped her off at her front door, the lawsuit states.

The next morning, the victim went to an area hospital, where a rape kit was initiated and a DNA sample retrieved. A statement from the victim says that the sample matched Ward’s DNA last November, shortly before he was arrested. Ward was charged with felony rape and kidnapping.

The victim's lawyers say she relied on Lyft’s advertising campaign stating that “safety is our top priority” and Lyft is a “safe alternative” to taxicabs.

Lyft has drawn legal fire for not sharing information about its drivers with customers. When customers use the phone app to arrange a ride, they know nothing about the driver who’s coming to pick them up.

FOX 2 has reached out to Lyft about this case. Andy Banker is working on providing an update later today after gathering more information.