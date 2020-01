Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Women have another tool to lower their chance of getting breast cancer; that tool is weight loss.

According to a new study from The Journal of The National Cancer Institute, the first large body of scientific evidence suggests that reducing one's weight especially after menopause can cut down dramatically the risk of breast cancer.

Dr. Stephanie Schnepp, a breast surgeon at SSM Health Mary's explains why weight is a factor.