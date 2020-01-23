× Yadier Molina joins San Juan protests calling for change after Hurricane Maria supply scandal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Hundreds of people, including St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, have joined a protest organized by singer Rene Perez of Calle 13 fame in a demonstration reminiscent of those that ousted Puerto Rico’s former governor last year.

Anger is growing over emergency aid that until recently sat unused in a warehouse amid ongoing earthquakes. The newest protest unleashed a debate about whether Puerto Ricans should try to oust Gov. Wanda Vazquez as the US territory struggles to recover from a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes as officials still await federal funds for Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that hit in 2017.

Molina announced he would attend the protest earlier this week on his Instagram account, and clarified his stance on Wednesday in a post, which read in part:

“I want to clarify that my message is of peace. I completely oppose vandalism, confrontations. I only join you to raise our voice in repudiation of everything that is happening in our government. It hurts even if they have decided to hide supplies from the needy. This is just a demonstration of unity as a country. Let’s not pay violence with violence! Our power is at the polls voting for my people! I wait for you .. zero violence, zero vandalism, more union, more peace !!”