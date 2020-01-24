1 dead, 1 injured after hours-long standoff at Fenton home, gunman on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - Police search for the gunman on the loose after an hours-long standoff ended with a man dead and a woman injured in Fenton.

St. Louis County police responded to a house on Charity Court around 6:00 p.m. When they arrived, a woman was found shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

The man believed to have shot her then barricaded himself inside the home. Police were able to access during the early morning hours Friday when they found the second shooting victim dead.

After the man was found dead, authorities said there was no longer a standoff at the location and officers were searching for the suspect.

Police say the incident is not random because the suspect and victims are known to one another.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.