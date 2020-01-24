Apple announced to end encryption when storing data on iCloud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Apple scraps its plan to offer end to end eye-cloud encryption a program that would have let customers fully encrypt backups of their iPhones with a password key. No one knows exactly why, but Reuters has reported that Apple dropped the plan after the FBI complained that the move would harm investigations.

Scott Schaffer, Chief Information Security Officer with Blade Technologies breaks down what caused the reversal.

