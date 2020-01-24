Former Lafayette High School basketball standout Robert Archibald dead

ST. LOUIS – The basketball world is mourning the death of former Lafayette High School alum Robert Archibald.

The University of Illinois, where Archibald went on to play in college after starring at the west St. Louis County school, confirmed his passing Friday night. He was 39.

We’ve lost a member of our #Illini family much too soon. RIP, Arch. pic.twitter.com/UuZUj5AFmc — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 24, 2020

More information on the circumstances of his death were not available Friday night.

Archibald was born in Scotland and became the first player from his country to play in the NBA when he was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002 in the second round. He went on to play for Phoenix, Orlando, and Toronto in the NBA before moving on to play overseas in 2004.

He later played on Great Britain’s Olympic basketball team for the 2012 Games in London.