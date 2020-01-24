Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Help fight lung cancer and join the Run, Walk, Breathe 5K

Posted 8:32 am, January 24, 2020
ST. LOUIS -  Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer for men and women combined and one local group is doing its best to raise money to fight this killer.  Lung Cancer Connection is dedicated to raising awareness, increase patient and family support, and to advocate for greater funding for lung cancer research, screening, and treatment.

Roy Williams along with Emily McGehee joined Fox 2 to discuss their largest fundraiser 'Run, Walk, Breathe' event.

 

Run, Walk, Breathe 5K
7:30am April 25th
Chesterfield Central Park
www.LungCancerConnectionInc.org

