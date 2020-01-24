Help fight lung cancer and join the Run, Walk, Breathe 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer for men and women combined and one local group is doing its best to raise money to fight this killer. Lung Cancer Connection is dedicated to raising awareness, increase patient and family support, and to advocate for greater funding for lung cancer research, screening, and treatment.

Roy Williams along with Emily McGehee joined Fox 2 to discuss their largest fundraiser 'Run, Walk, Breathe' event.

Run, Walk, Breathe 5K

7:30am April 25th

Chesterfield Central Park

www.LungCancerConnectionInc.org