Illinois law caps insulin patient costs at $100 monthly

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs into law a bill capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 per month for all patients regardless of the supply they require.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Friday capping monthly insulin costs at $100 for state-regulated commercial health insurance plans.

The Democrat OK’d the legislation overwhelmingly approved by the General Assembly in November after people with diabetes complained about a spike in out-of-pocket insulin costs.

Insulin is necessary for people with diabetes to regulate blood sugar levels. About 1.3 million people in Illinois have the unpreventable disease.

