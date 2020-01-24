× Illinois law caps insulin patient costs at $100 monthly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law Friday capping monthly insulin costs at $100 for state-regulated commercial health insurance plans.

The Democrat OK’d the legislation overwhelmingly approved by the General Assembly in November after people with diabetes complained about a spike in out-of-pocket insulin costs.

Insulin is necessary for people with diabetes to regulate blood sugar levels. About 1.3 million people in Illinois have the unpreventable disease.