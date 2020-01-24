It isn’t too late to get your flu shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Flu season is far from over. In fact, most flu activity typically peaks between December and February and can continue as late as May.

The CDC urges the public to get vaccinated by the end of October. Experts agree that for those who haven't gotten their flu shot by the holidays, it isn`t too late.

Flu patient Jojo O'Neal and Dr. Payel Gupta with the American Lung Association are talking about the MyShot campaign and encouraging adults 50-years of age and older to learn more about the potential dangers of flu.

More information: getmyshot.org