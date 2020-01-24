× Jenna Fischer spotted in Enterprise Center ahead of All-Star festivities

ST. LOUIS – Beloved St. Louisan and ‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer is in town for NHL All-Star Weekend.

Fischer, a Nerinx Hall High School grad, will serve as an honorary captain of the Atlantic Division’s team during Saturday’s semi-final game. Fellow St. Louisan Jon Hamm, who graduated from John Burroughs, was named honorary captain of the Metropolitan Division team. Blues legend Brett Hull and all-time great Wayne Gretzky will act as captains for the Central and Pacific division teams, respectively.

On Friday afternoon, Fischer tweeted a photo from inside the Enterprise Center, site of the All-Star games, wearing a Blues Stanley Cup ring.