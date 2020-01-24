× Lawmakers slam Missouri Supreme Court over bail rules

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Dozens of Missouri lawmakers are asking the state Supreme Court to undo new rules that limit when judges can impose bail.

Republican Rep. Justin Hill says the new rules made it difficult for judges to set bail and have led to some dangerous criminals walking free as court proceedings play out.

Judges can still set bail under the new rules. But they can only set bail at an amount necessary to ensure either public safety or that the defendant will appear in court.

The changes are aimed at reducing court costs that can sometimes derail the lives of low-income defendants.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press