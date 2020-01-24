× List of locations for approved Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries released

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The process of issuing licenses for Missouri medical marijuana dispensary facilities has started. The Department of Health and Senior Services has released a list of dispensary facility applications that been approved.

“Today’s milestone represents over a year of effort by many people to put the final piece in place so that appropriately screened patients in Missouri can receive medical marijuana,” writes Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

There are some applications that have been denied. Reasons for denial include failure to meet minimum qualification, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, the results of application scoring, or application withdrawal.

The seed-to-sale facility certifications will be announced on Jan. 31. More information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program can be found here: medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.

See the full list here: