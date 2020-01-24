× Naval base in Illinois on lockdown amid search for vehicle

GREAT LAKES, Ill – A Naval Station Great Lakes spokesman says the base in northeast Illinois is on lockdown after a vehicle passed through entry without the driver showing credentials. Public Affairs spokesman John Sheppard says the vehicle went in at 7:09 a.m. Friday. He says the base will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located.

A Facebook post for the base initially alerted all personnel to, “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! “ But it later posted an update characterizing the incident as a “minor situation” in which nobody was hurt and no property was damaged.