Naval base in Illinois on lockdown amid search for vehicle

Posted 10:00 am, January 24, 2020, by

GREAT LAKES, Ill – A Naval Station Great Lakes spokesman says the base in northeast Illinois is on lockdown after a vehicle passed through entry without the driver showing credentials. Public Affairs spokesman John Sheppard says the vehicle went in at 7:09 a.m. Friday. He says the base will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located.

A Facebook post for the base initially alerted all personnel to, “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! “ But it later posted an update characterizing the incident as a “minor situation” in which nobody was hurt and no property was damaged.

